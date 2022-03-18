Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE OMC opened at $84.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.56. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,091.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,469,108,000 after buying an additional 16,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,412,816.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,862,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861,459 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,169.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,683,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,862 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15,279.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,996,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,216,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,195 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.