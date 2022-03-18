OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Up 4.6%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) shares rose 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 7,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,047,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

