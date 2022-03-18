ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) to post $5.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. ONEOK reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year sales of $21.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $22.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. ONEOK has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $69.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $61.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $188,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after buying an additional 808,702 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

