Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Trading 1.4% Higher

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 1,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Onion Global in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Onion Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onion Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onion Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

