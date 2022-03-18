Ontology Gas 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.13 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $220.34 million and $16.13 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,953,576 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, "Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. "

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

