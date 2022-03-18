Ontology Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.76 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $445.66 million and $30.76 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00205907 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00027357 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022988 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.00380364 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.