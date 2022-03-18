Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15. Oracle has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $215.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.