Oramed Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,505 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 771% compared to the typical volume of 517 call options.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $388.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.88. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. Research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

