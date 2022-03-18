Origin Agritech (LON:SEED) Shares Up 6.7%

Origin Agritech Ltd. (LON:SEED – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.44 ($0.07). 717,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 896,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.57 million and a PE ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.90.

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’sMinistry of Agriculture.

