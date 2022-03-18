Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.50. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 10,928 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$64.21 million and a PE ratio of -19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORV)

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

