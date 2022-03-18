Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 10,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 37,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

