Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Mar 18th, 2022

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:ORGet Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OR. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.05.

OR stock traded down C$1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.66. 1,653,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,592. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$13.54 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.38.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

