Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OR. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.05.

OR stock traded down C$1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.66. 1,653,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,592. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$13.54 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

