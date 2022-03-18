Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $76.39 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

