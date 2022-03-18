Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.96.

Ovintiv stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

