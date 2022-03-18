PAC Global Achieves Market Capitalization of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007657 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00093875 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.85 or 0.00286451 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

