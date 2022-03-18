Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 3.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 65,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,776,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

