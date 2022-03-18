Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells $13,954,917.50 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25.

Shares of PANW traded up $12.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $577.02. 2,116,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,660. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.78 and its 200 day moving average is $513.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.