Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.20

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.20 and traded as high as $21.81. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 168,193 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

