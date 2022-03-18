Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.37. Pan American Silver posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. 19,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,616,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 631,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.