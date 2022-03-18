Pangolin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.71 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $19.02 million and $1.71 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07042391 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,834.71 or 0.99999306 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00031918 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,383,614 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

