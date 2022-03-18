Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Cap of $637,933.42

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $637,933.42 and approximately $124,845.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parachute has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023400 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 71.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,525,465 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

