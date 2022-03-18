Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 13,599 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,541 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,023,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,408,000 after buying an additional 231,280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

UBER stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. 732,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,478,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of -101.72 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

