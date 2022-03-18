Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,115 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

