Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 5,572 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 356,777 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 518,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,478,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,253. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10.

