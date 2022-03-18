Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 117,483 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 510,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,483 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $34,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,681. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80.

