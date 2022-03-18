Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 378,067 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 378,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FALN remained flat at $$27.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,575. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.