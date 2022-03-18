Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,713 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for about 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167.

CPNG stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 342,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,222,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.16. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

