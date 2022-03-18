Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,776 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after acquiring an additional 170,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,169,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. 857,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,502,894. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,219,015 shares of company stock valued at $46,536,694.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.