Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,480 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,875. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $38.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

