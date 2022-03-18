Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 750,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,848,000 after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPTM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,421. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.