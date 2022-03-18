Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.25. 36,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,604. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $132.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.