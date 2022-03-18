Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.31. 76,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average is $236.59.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

