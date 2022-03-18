Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $125.66. 763,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $125.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

