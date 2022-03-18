Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,991,809. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

