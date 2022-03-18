Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,292,000 after acquiring an additional 319,191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.99. 56,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,377. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.