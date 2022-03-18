Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $479.90. 22,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.41. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $340.86 and a one year high of $478.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.