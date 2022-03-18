Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $126.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

