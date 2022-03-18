Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.73 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

