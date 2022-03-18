Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in BP by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 98.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in BP by 202.8% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.80) to GBX 500 ($6.50) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NYSE BP traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 892,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,128,104. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

