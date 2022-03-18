Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after buying an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $72,348,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.41. 22,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

