Parallel Advisors LLC Has $12.68 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,730,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,109,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,928,000 after purchasing an additional 149,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.51. The company had a trading volume of 76,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,164. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.39.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.