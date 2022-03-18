Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.64. 44,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,064. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

