Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,283 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.40. 231,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,879. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

