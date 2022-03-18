Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $738.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $778.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $863.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

