Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.91. 92,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.31 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.