Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

