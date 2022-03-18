Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.72. 152,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,949,837. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.