Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,645 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,891. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

