Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,322 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 462,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,477 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.39.

