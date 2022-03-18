Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,014 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 97,719 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,251. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59.
